80 limited-edition Monopoly games in France have real euro notes

French paper money collectors might want to seek out the 80 limited-edition sets of the board game Monopoly containing genuine euro notes.

To celebrate the game’s 80th anniversary in France, Hasbro France replaced, in 80 of its games, some or all of the paper money usually found the games with euros, and one lucky player could end up purchasing a set worth over €20,000, according to an article in The Independent newspaper's online site Feb. 3, 2015.

Out of a production of 30,000 junior, classic, electronic and ‘vintage’ varieties of the game, one has all its paper notes replaced by real money to the tune of €20,580.

Ten sets contain eight real notes: five €20 notes, two €50 notes and one €100 note. Prizes to be discovered in the remaining 69 specially salted sets consist of five €10 notes and five €20 notes per game.

The idea came from customer feedback comments, that they wanted to find real money in their packs.

Packing the games with real money, while not affecting the weight of the box, did make the packaging bulge. The limited-edition sets went on sale Feb. 1, 2015.

Monopoly is available in 111 countries, in 43 languages. Approximately 500,000 sets are sold in France every year.