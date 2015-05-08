'2nd Annual So-Called Gathering' medals by Moonlight Mint
- Published: May 8, 2015, 11 AM
From news release issued by Jeff Shevlin for second annual So-Called Gathering medals:
Orders are being taken by Jeff Shevlin, the "So-Called Dollar Guy," for brass, copper and .999 silver versions of the "2nd Annual So-Called Gathering" medal.
The medals are being struck by Daniel Carr at his Moonlight Mint in Loveland, Colo., where the gathering of so-called dollar collectors is set to be held May 14 to 17.
The medals will be ready for distribution after Shevlin returns from the gathering around May 20.
Silver - $65 each (edge marked "ONE TROY OZ .999 SILVER")
Copper - $10 each
Brass - $35 each
Add $4 for shipping and insurance and send check to Shevlin at 1894 E. William Street, Suite 4-240, Carson City, NV 89701. PayPal is also an option. Please add 3% for the fees or send "friends or family" to avoid the fees. Send to SoCalledGuy@hotmail.com.
The obverse design is an adaptation of HK-432 from the 1915 Panama-California Exposition as originally cataloged by Harold E. Hibler and Charles V. Kappen in So-Called Dollars. The gathering medal features a ship sailing through the Panama Canal locks, with minor modifications to the original design.
The reverse design is an adaptation of HK-852, Dickeson's Continental Dollar from the 1876 Centennial Exposition modified with SO-CALLED DOLLAR FELLOWSHIP, SECOND ANNUAL GATHERING, May 14 - 17 2015 and LOVELAND, COLORADO.
Email Shevlin with your order information so he can place your order as soon as possible.
If you are a So-Called Dollar Collector and are interested in being an attendee at the So-Called Gatherings in the future, contact Shevlin via email.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction