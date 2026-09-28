2027 UK Sovereign bullion coins in four sizes

The Royal Mint is striking the 2027 Sovereign .9167 fine gold bullion coin in four diameters and weights.

The Royal Mint 2027 commemorative and bullion Sovereign collection pays tribute to the coin type’s rich history.

The 2027 edition of the Sovereign features on its reverse Benedetto Pistrucci’s classic portrayal of St. George slaying the dragon, as well as the unique security features on both sides of the coin that were first introduced with the collection revealed in 2026.

Sovereign details

In 1526, King Henry VIII instructed Cardinal Wolsey, the Lord Chancellor, to reform the values of English coins, which introduced 22-karat gold (.9167 fine), a standard still in use half a millennium later for the Sovereign.

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Retry

Following the end of the rose gold era of the Sovereign in 2025, 2026 returned to tradition with a range of yellow gold bullion coins.

In 2027, Benedetto Pistrucci’s iconic portrayal of St. George and the dragon once again graces the coin’s reverse.

Benedetto was an Italian gem-engraver, medallist and a coin engraver.

Renowned for its reliability and accuracy, the Sovereign’s weight is guaranteed to five decimal places, making it the most tightly specified coin in the world.

This 2027 bullion coin is also the most secure yet, as both sides are embellished with unique security features.

Key features of the 2027 Sovereign are:

Struck in traditional yellow gold for only the second time this century.

The reverse design is laden with micro-text engraving that forms the inscription HONI SOIT QUI MAL Y PENSE, (“shamed be whoever thinks evil of it,” warning gossips that the one who assigns base motives to an innocent act is the one who should feel disgraced) the motto of the Order of the Garter.

A latent image security feature adorns the obverse, just beneath the official Martin Jennings coinage portrait of King Charles III. The latent image alternates between the Tudor Crown, the king’s chosen royal cypher, and the Tudor Rose, a symbol used by Henry VII.