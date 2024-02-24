2024 Swiss shooting talers available in gold and silver

The 2024 Swiss shooting taler is available in silver and gold versions, the latter shown here. The Proof .999 fine gold 500-franc piece has a mintage limit of 150 pieces.

Switzerland’s custom of issuing commemorative medals for annual shooting festivals dates back to the 19th century, and continues in 2024.

The Swiss tradition of marksmanship was established during the old Swiss Confederacy in the 15th century, when festival participants used crossbows in shooting contests.

The legend of William Tell recalls this tradition. In modern times, a shooting festival is held every year in a different canton. As many as 50,000 marksmen have participated in some.

In 2024, a cantonal Shooting Festival is scheduled for the northern canton of Jura from June 21 to July 7.

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Proof silver and gold versions of the traditional medals used to help mark and promote the event are available for pre-sale from a distributor in the United States, the Coin & Currency Institute.

2024 design

The designs are identical except for the expression of value on the reverse.

The obverse shows a profile half-length bust of a young woman in traditional dress facing a horse below the French legend TIR CANTONAL JURASSIEN 2024 (Jura Cantonal Shooting Festival 2024).

The reverse shows the cantonal arms in front of a pair of crossed rifles. Legends CONVERTIBLE À LA FÊTE DE TIR and EINLÖSBAR AM SCHÜTZENFEST in French and German at the top mean “redeemable at the shooting festival.”

Specifications, details

The .900 fine silver 50-franc token weighs 25 grams and is 37 millimeters (1.45 inches) in diameter. Its mintage limit is 1,000 pieces, and it retails for $169.75 U.S.

The .999 fine gold 500-franc version weighs 15.5 grams and measures 33 millimeters (1.3 inches) in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $2,135.

Both are subject to availability, with orders being accepted now and expected availability in mid-March. Order will be charged when shipped, and include $7.75 shipping and handling per order.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

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