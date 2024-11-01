2024 Swiss 25-franc coin inspired by classic design

Switzerland’s 2024 Proof gold 25-franc coin blends a design first used in 1871 with a denomination initially planned but never officially issued in the 1950s.

Switzerland’s newest gold collector coin recalls the nation’s numismatic heritage, revisiting a design first used more than 150 years ago.

The 2024 Proof .900 fine gold 25-franc coin features a design that was first used in 1871 and is a denomination that, until 2022, had been struck in only three years — 1955, 1958, and 1959 — and none of those for circulation, according to Gold Coins of the World, 10th edition, by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg.

The now annual series of gold 25-franc coins celebrates Swiss numismatic heritage and in 2024 recalls the design of the gold 20-franc coin that debuted in 1871, the year modern coinage was introduced in Switzerland.

Designing a modern classic

The obverse of the 2024 coin depicts the Swiss coat of arms, a cross of five equal squares on a shield backed by blossoming alpine rose branches. The inscription SWITZERLAND appears above and the year 2024 below completes the design.

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The reverse features the inscription CONFOEDERATIO HELVETICA and the face value of FR 25, in keeping with the design of the 1955 coin.

A small Swiss cross below the figure adds a decorative touch. The edge inscription DOMINUS PROVIDEBIT translates to “the Lord will provide,” and 13 stars also appear on the edge identifying the first of the modern 25-franc gold coins.

“We wanted to create a coin that not only reflects the symbolic value of old coins but also draws on the traditions of earlier designs,” said Jan Niklas Betz, deputy general manager and head of marketing/sales at Swissmint. “That is why we integrated elements of historical gold coins into our design, combining old and new in a special way.”

The coin weighs 5.64 grams and measures 20 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage of 5,000 pieces and goes on sale Nov. 1, with an issue price of 450 Swiss francs (about $518 U.S.).

Beginning in 2026, Swissmint plans to issue annually an Uncirculated version of this design.

To order the 2024 Proof version, visit the Swissmint shop website, www.swissmintshop.ch.

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