2022 bullion $1 coin revisits Walking Liberty silver half dollar designs

The Pobjoy Mint is honoring the 75th anniversary of the final year of the Walking Liberty half dollar with a Reverse Frosted bullion silver dollar for the British Virgin Islands.

The Walking Liberty half dollar, a United States 50-cent coin minted from 1916 to 1947, was designed by Adolph A. Weinman.



The Pobjoy coin version's reverse design features a left-profile portrait of Lady Liberty as she walks toward the sun cresting a mountain on the horizon as she prepares to greet the new day. Lady Liberty is draped in the American flag and reaches out toward the sun with her right hand as she carries branches of oak and laurel in her left hand, symbolizing both civil and military glory. The eagle depicted ahead of Lady Liberty shows the American national bird with his wings unfolded, fearless in spirit and conscious of his power.

The reverse of Pobjoy’s 2022 coin, while pairing imagery from both sides of the original U.S. coin, also includes the inscriptions 75 YEARS, LAST WALKING LIBERTY and reference to the fineness and metal, the P privy mark, and the 2022 coin’s denomination, $1.

The obverse carries the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II used exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The coin weighs 31.103 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

Single coins are priced at $34.95 each at press time, with quantity discounts for purchases of 10 or 20 coins. Order at the firm’s website, www.pobjoy.com/us/metal/bullion.html.



