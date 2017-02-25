What the 2017 Swiss shooting taler medals look like

Switzerland’s annual shooting taler medals, marking the 2017 festival in the canton of Glarus, are now available from the American distributor.

The Swiss tradition of marksmanship was established during the Old Swiss Confederacy, in the 15th century, when festival participants used crossbows in shooting contests. In modern times, every five years a federal shooting festival draws more than 50,000 sharpshooters to demonstrate their shooting skills. Smaller, annual, festivals are also held.

This year’s annual shooting festival will be held in Glarus, the capital city of the similarly named Swiss Canton of Glarus, deep in the Swiss Alps in east-central Switzerland.

The 2017 silver and gold medals (they are not coins) share common obverse and reverse designs, save for a redeemable value indication on the reverse.

The obverse bears a German legend indicating the event honored.

The reverse features the traditional wreath, composed of oak leaves at left and laurel at right, surrounding the redemption value of 50 FR (for “francs”) for the silver piece and 5000 FR for the gold medal. Beneath the wreath, a marksman’s powder horn and bandolier hang from a pair of crossed firearms. The legend indicates (in both French and German, two Switzerland’s four official languages) that the piece is redeemable during the shooting festival.

The Proof .900 fine silver taler medal weighs 25 grams, measures 37 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,200 pieces. It retails for $99.95, with quantity discounts available.

The Proof .999 fine gold taler medal weighs 15.567 grams, measures 33 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 200 pieces, offered at $1,499.95 each.

To order, visit the Talisman Coins website. The firm also offers medals from earlier years, at various prices and with limited quantities in some instances.