2015 Isle of Man cat coin features Selkirk Rex

The Isle of Man's 2015 cat coin celebrates the Selkirk Rex, a modern breed that originated in Montana. The coin is available in Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver (shown).

The Isle of Man and the Pobjoy Mint continue an annual cat coin series in 2015 with a new coin featuring the Selkirk Rex.

The design is available in Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .999 fine silver versions.

The Selkirk Rex is a one of the newest natural breeds of cat. The breed originated in Montana in 1987 and features highly curled hair. It is a large and solidly built breed with a very soft coat having a woolly look and feel, with loose, unstructured curls.

The temperament of the Selkirk Rex reflects those of the breeds used in its development. They have a lot of the laid-back, reserved qualities of the British Shorthair, the cuddly nature of the Persian and the playfulness of the Exotic Shorthair.

The reverse of the coin shows a Selkirk Rex Longhair cat with its kitten.

The obverse of the coin carries an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann, by Ian Rank-Broadley.

Both coins measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter; the Uncirculated coin weighs 28.28 grams and the Proof silver coin weighs 31.103 grams.

The Uncirculated coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for $16.95.

The Proof silver coin is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces and retails for $79.

At time of publication, 2014 coins remain available as well, featuring the Snowshoe cat; the Uncirculated 2014 coin cost $16.95 and the Proof 2014 coin was priced $89.

To order either 2015 or 2014 coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.