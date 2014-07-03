2014 Koala gold coin now available in miniature version

The mini Koala coin comes housed in a capsule attached to a colorful card.

A new Mini Koala gold coin, weighing a half gram, offers the popular annual gold Koala design in a more affordable format.

Australia’s Perth Mint has issued a miniature version of its popular annual gold Koala bullion coin.

The Proof .9999 fine gold $2 coin, which weighs 0.5 gram, has an unlimited mintage. It is intended to be an affordable option for collectors desiring to own gold.

The koala is one of Australia’s most endearing marsupials. Nocturnal by nature, koalas will doze for up to 20 hours a day in the dappled sunlight that penetrates the middle canopy of their favorite trees. Despite grazing on more than a kilogram of leaves a day, koalas also like to snack and will often store leaves in their cheeks and in their pouches.

The coin’s reverse portrays a close-up portrait of a koala, designed by Michael Guilfoyle.

The 2014 Mini Koala is housed in a protective acrylic capsule and presented in a colorful wallet-sized card.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the 2014 year-date appear on the coin’s obverse.

The coin was released July 3.

The coin measures 11.6 millimeters in diameter and is issued at $54.10 in Australian funds for sales outside of Australia.

The Perth Mint offers the coin for $51.05 U.S.

To order from the Perth Mint, visit its website.

Talisman Coins, official distributors for the Perth Mint, offers the coin for $49.95 each, with purchases of five or more available at $47.95 each.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.