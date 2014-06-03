Baby Beaver Proof silver $20 coin begins baby animals series

A Proof 2014 Baby Beaver silver $20 coin from the Royal Canadian Mint is the first coin in a series honoring baby animals.

The reverse of the coin shows a colorful baby beaver kit gnawing twigs with its mother (who is not colorized) along a river bank.

By wildlife artist Glen Loates, the reverse design shows the baby beaver in three-quarter profile (facing left) as it stands poised at the river’s edge, its flat tail partially submerged, the ripples surrounding it showing ever so slight movement. The beaver’s teeth are on full display as the kit gnaws a small branch. Its brown-colored fur stands in contrast to the bright green-colored leaves of the balsam poplar tree (Populus balsamifera) branch gripped by the kit’s mother in the background.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The Proof .9999 fine silver coin was released June 3 and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter.

The RCM's issue price for the coin is $99.95 in Canadian funds.

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars. Gatewest offers the coin for $86.95 U.S., and Talisman retails the coin for $89.95 U.S. Talisman also offers quantity discounts; purchases of three to five coins are available for $86.95 each, and purchases of five or more coins are available for $84.95 each.

