1994 Unicorn kilogram coin leads modern Chinese sale

A 1994 Proof kilogram .999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin showing a unicorn realized $708,000 during Champion Hong Kong Auction’s Dec. 4 auction, the firm’s third sale dedicated to modern Chinese coins.

The 1994 coin, the “finest known graded gold kilo” realized $708,000 in U.S. funds in the Dec. 4 auction, which was conducted by Champion Hong Kong Auctions.

The coin offered is serial number 2 from a mintage of 18 pieces and is graded Proof 69 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. According to the auction firm, the December offering was the first time this particular example of the coin has been offered in a public auction (with floor bidding), though the piece was offered in an online-only sale in June of 2011.

This was the firm’s third modern Chinese coin auction amid a hot market for Chinese numismatic materials. The market for modern Chinese coins defines “modern” as those coins issued from 1979 onward.

The auction was conducted in conjunction with the first Hong Kong Invitational Numismatic Convention, which includes two other Champion auctions, a book release and more.

For a complete listing of items in the auction, visit the firm’s website, www.cghka.com/english/. For more information about the firm, email Michael Chou at championghka@gmail.com, or telephone him at 646-270-9988 (from inside the United States), at 86-920 630 566 (from Taipei), at 81-909 015 0225 (from Japan) or at 86-1370 1793 363 (from Shanghai).

Some additional highlights:

China, 1989 Dragon and Phoenix 2-ounce .999 fine gold 200-yuan pattern, Shenyang Mint, created under contract for a program to be “distributed by Fred Weinberg [and] Company,” with most of the 1989 patterns melted in response to distributor resistance to the program after the Tiananmen Square crackdown that year, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $295,000.

China, 1990 Dragon and Phoenix 20-ounce .999 fine gold 1,500-yuan coin, No. 114 from mintage of 250 pieces, “this extremely rare type seldom offered at auction, the finest graded by NGC,” NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $212,400.

China, 1994 Panda 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 7 from mintage of 99 pieces, “rarest 5 oz Panda gold and difficult to acquire in any condition,” “finest known,” NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $218,300.

China, 1995 Panda ringed bimetallic 500-yuan coin, composed of a 5-ounce .9999 fine gold core within a 2-ounce .999 fine silver ring, No. 92 from mintage of 199 pieces, Proof, “sealed,” with box and certificate, $80,240.

China, 1995 Panda ringed bimetallic 500-yuan coin, composed of a 5-ounce .9999 fine gold core within a 2-ounce .999 fine silver ring, No. 178 from mintage of 199 pieces, Proof, “sealed,” with box and certificate, $80,240.

China, 1995 Dragonboat 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 15 from stated mintage of 99 pieces, “very few of the intended 99 pieces were minted,” Proof, “gem original sealed specimen in original box with” certificate of authenticity, $236,000.

China, 1995 Yellow River — Hu Na 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 56 from mintage of 99 pieces, Proof, “gem original sealed specimen in original box with” certificate of authenticity, $153,400.

China, 1995 Unicorn 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 7 from mintage of 99 pieces, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $118,000.

China, 1997 Panda kilogram .9999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin, No. 18 from mintage of 58 pieces, Proof, “sealed,” with box and certificate, $253,700.

China, 1999 Hoopoe Bird 1-ounce .999 fine silver 10-yuan pattern, multicolor, “only a few known, this is the finest coin certified by NGC,” NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo, $123,900.

China, 1999 Panda kilogram .9999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin, No. 16 from mintage of 68 pieces, Proof, with box and certificate, $218,300.

China, 2000 Year of the Dragon 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, rectangular, No. 14 from mintage of 118 pieces, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $84,960.

China, 2000 Panda kilogram .9999 fine gold 3,000-yuan coin, No. 3 from mintage of 68 pieces, Proof, with box and certificate, $241,900.

China, 2004 Panda kilogram .999 fine gold 10,000-yuan coin, No. 65 from mintage of 68 pieces, Proof, with box and certificate, $200,600.

China, 2005 Panda kilogram .999 fine gold 10,000-yuan coin, No. 12 from mintage of 100 pieces, Proof, “sealed,” with box and certificate, $165,200.

China, 2006 Panda kilogram .999 fine gold 10,000-yuan coin, No. 006 from mintage of 200 pieces, Proof, with box and certificate, $141,600. ¦