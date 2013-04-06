1990s United Nations propaganda leaflet

Face and back of a propaganda leaflet created by the United Nations that was dropped in Somalia during a campaign in the 1990s.

I recently purchased a small lot of paper currency having some form of transportation pictured on the bills. Among the currency was this notice. Even though there is no value on the notice, it did depict a form of transportation and I will put it in my collection.

Can you help me in identifying what this notice was used for?

William B. Tuttle

Cleveland

What you have is a leaflet that was dropped during the United Nations propaganda campaign “Restore Hope” in Somalia in the 1990s.

Coin World turned to psychological operations (PSYOP) expert and historian Sgt. Maj. Herb Friedman, retired, for additional details on the leaflet.

He indicated that approximately 34 different leaflets were created for this operation.

The picture side of the leaflet shows different flags with a United Nations bulldozer and a man with a theodolite (an instrument used in surveying). The message on the back conveys that the United Nations was in Somalia to help.

Sgt. Maj. Friedman also provided a translation of the Somali text:

“ANNOUNCEMENT

“ANNOUNCEMENT

“The UNITAF engineers are mending the main roads between the towns and the humanitarian distribution centers. This will make it possible for the aid convoys and Somali transport owners to move their loads easily. UNITAF is not able on its own to carry out this project so we need cooperation.

“1. Please stay away from the workers and their equipment.

“2. Do not allow your children to play by the work sites.

“3. Stay away from all places in which there are ‘danger’ flags.”

For more information on different propaganda leaflets used in Somalia, visit Friedman’s website www.psywarrior.com/Somalia

Herb.html.

