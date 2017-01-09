World Coins
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
A steel U.S. Mint coin that you might not know about
- Published: Jan 9, 2017, 6 AM
Jeff Starck introduces viewers to a steel coin struck by the U.S. Mint that's not the famous 1943 steel Lincoln cent.
In our latest Coin World Show & Tell Facebook video, senior editor Jeff Starck talks about the well-known 1943 Lincoln steel cent, but shows a lesser-known steel coin struck by the U.S. Mint the next year.
The steel planchets used to strike those 1943 steel cents during World War II were used by the U.S. Mint again in 1944, but not for U.S. coinage. The Mint struck 2-franc steel coins for Belgium.
"Besides cranking out tens of millions of U.S. coins, America's Mint helped fill orders for the Allies," Starck says.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The coins are not rare, but they are notable.
Here's the full story:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 6 PM
GreatCollections to offer ‘blue chip’ coins in online auction of Catskill Collection
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 3 PM
New reverse designs for American Eagles undergo Commission of Fine Arts review
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 2 PM
Designs reviewed for 2021 dollar featuring Christa McAuliffe
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion