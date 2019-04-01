A 1936 gold medal from the Berlin Olympics highlights Juliens’ Auctions’ April 25 sale in Beverly Hills, California.

A rare gold medal from the 1936 Berlin Olympics is coming to auction.

The medal is available during Julien’s Auctions’ April 25 auction in Beverly Hills, California.

No provenance is available for this medal, the firm said.

The 1936 Olympics are notable for the confluence of politics and athletics, as Germany showcased their society in an effort to promote their status as a “superior race.”

This resulted in images of American athlete Jesse Owens’ many victories conflicting with Leni Riefenstahl’s Triumph of the Will propaganda film.

The games’ “gold medals” are actually made of gilt silver, as the last truly gold medals were distributed for the 1912 Summer Games in Stockholm.

The medal features Victory seated above the stadium holding a palm branch on the obverse and a winning athlete carried by jubilant athletes on the reverse.

The rim is engraved B.H. MAYER PFORZHEIM 990, the Mayer company still existing today and making a huge mark in the numismatic community.

The 1936 gold medal measures 2.125 inches in diameter (54 millimeters).

It has an estimate $15,000 to $20,000 U.S.

