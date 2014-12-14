1910 Imperial Bank of Canada $10 note sells at auction
- Published: Dec 14, 2014, 5 AM
A $10 note from the Imperial Bank of Canada sold in a Nov. 22, 2014, auction by Geoffrey Bell Auctions in New Brunswick, Canada.
The note, printed by Waterlow & Sons features a portrait of Queen Alexandra on the face. The scarce note, graded Very Fine by the auction firm, features the scarce “yellow brown” back design.
In another highlight, a 1912 $5 Dominion of Canada note sold for $3,240. The note features a rushing locomotive pulling many train cars.
Also sold was a cut and fold error 1954 Bank of Canada $2 note graded Extremely Fine/About Uncirculated by the firm. The note sold for $1,560.
For more information on the sale and future auctions visit the firm’s website.
