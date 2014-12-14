1910 Imperial Bank of Canada $10 note sells at auction

This 1910 Imperial Bank of Canada $10 note sold for $3,900 in a Nov. 22 auction by Geoffrey Bell Auctions in New Brunswick, Canada.

A $10 note from the Imperial Bank of Canada sold in a Nov. 22, 2014, auction by Geoffrey Bell Auctions in New Brunswick, Canada.

The note, printed by Waterlow & Sons features a portrait of Queen Alexandra on the face. The scarce note, graded Very Fine by the auction firm, features the scarce “yellow brown” back design.

In another highlight, a 1912 $5 Dominion of Canada note sold for $3,240. The note features a rushing locomotive pulling many train cars.

Also sold was a cut and fold error 1954 Bank of Canada $2 note graded Extremely Fine/About Uncirculated by the firm. The note sold for $1,560.

For more information on the sale and future auctions visit the firm’s website.

Check out more recent paper money posts:

Proposed 1966 5-ringgit Malaya note essays sell for more than $22,000 in Spink auction

Satirical $1,000 'note' pokes fun at a former soldier turned politician from the late 1800s

Rare 'forced' loan document dating from 1644 sold for more than $4,000 by Spink



More from CoinWorld.com:

Time capsule from era of Paul Revere, Sam Adams discovered in Boston, leaks coins

The man who spent $4.76 million on gold Nobel Prize medal has returned it to its owner

For 2014 Kennedy half dollar, value difference between Specimen 68 and Specimen 69 huge: Market Analysis

Numismatists at ICG identify previously unknown 1803 Draped Bust dollar obverse

Why is the U.S. Mint selling silver American Eagles at a record-breaking pace?



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!