1906 Olympic gold medal auctioned in June sale

A gold medal from the 1906 Olympics in Greece, which are no longer recognized by the IOC, realized about $25,716 U.S. in a June 18 Künker auction.

In 1906, ten years after the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, the International Olympic Committee and the country of Greece invited athletes from all over the world to the Olympic Games in Athens.

Despite multiple developments at this event, these Games are no longer recognized by the IOC. On June 18, Künker auctioned a gold winner’s medal from the 1906 Games, which sold for a hammer price of €24,000 (about $25,716 U.S.).

The price realized does not include the buyer’s fee, which is 20% to 25%, depend on buyer’s location.

The gold medal is one of a reported mintage of 78 pieces. As was customary at the time, the medal is not made of pure gold, but gilded silver.

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The Olympic movement began in 1896 with the first modern Olympic Games in Athens.

Changing fortunes

However, the 1900 Paris Olympics and the 1904 St. Louis Olympics were both held under the umbrella of different organizations than the IOC.

Rome was to host the Games in 1908, but the Italian organizing committee dissolved in January 1906. Therefore, the Olympic idea was almost dead when the Greek government announced its plans to hold the Olympic Games in 1906.

The IOC — except for Pierre de Coubertin — recognized the opportunity of such games and wholeheartedly supported Greece in this effort.

With the 1906 Olympics, Greece wanted to continue the tradition of the highly successful first Olympics. This is also reflected in the medals, which were produced by the Monnaie de Paris.

Every detail of these medals is the same as on those for the first Olympic Games. On the obverse is the head of Zeus Olympios, holding a Nike on a globe in his right hand.

The reverse presents a view of the Acropolis as seen from the Panathenaic Stadium. Only the year on the reverse was changed, otherwise the legend is identical to that of 1896.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were created for each of the 78 competitions.

The 1906 Olympics became a great success, kickstarting the modern Olympic movement. However, through the IOC, Coubertin exerted pressure and the status of the 1906 Games was withdrawn.

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