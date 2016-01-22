Bronze medal marks London’s Tower Bridge

A chocolate brown example of the 1894 Tower Bridge Opening medal is available in Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles’ Feb. 2 and 3 ancient and world coins auction.

In a city with a history stretching back to Roman times, London’s Tower Bridge (barely older than heavier-than-air flight) is one of the newer iconic symbols of the city.

In 1894 when the bridge opened, the City of London issued a bronze medal to celebrate.

A chocolate brown example of this medal is available in Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles’ Feb. 2 and 3 Pre-Long Beach auction of ancient and world coins.

The medal is classified as Eimer 1790 in British Commemorative Medals and Their Values by Christopher Eimer. It measures 76 millimeters in diameter.

It features the conjoined busts of Queen Victoria and the Prince and Princess of Wales on the obverse and a detailed engraving of the bridge on the reverse, in a design by Frank Bowcher.

The medal is among a series of 30 medals issued by the City of London to commemorate occasions such as the openings of buildings and the reception of foreign rulers and dignitaries, according to Eimer.

The example in the Goldberg auction is reported as Choice Extremely Fine, according to the firm, and has an estimated value of $200 to $250.