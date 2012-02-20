1741 poltina with edge variant among auction highlights

A Russian rarity with a minting variety, a 1741 silver poltina of John III, highlights Gorny & Mosch’s March 5 to 8 auctions. It has an estimate of €45,000 (about $58,637 U.S.).

A Russian minting variety highlights German auction firm Gorny & Mosch’s three auctions in early March.

Following the Numismata show in Munich, the firm (in the same city) has scheduled sales 203 to 205 on March 5 to 8, conducting its annual spring auctions.

The 1741 silver poltina of John III, struck at the St. Petersburg Mint, has an extremely rare edge variant, according to the firm. Its edge displays two different edge types, with about 70 percent of the edge milling bearing the mint inscription, and the rest featuring a deeper milling that was customary for coins of Anna, the immediate predecessive ruler.

In Extremely Fine to Mint condition, the coin has an estimate of €45,000 (about $58,637 in U.S. funds).

The coin is just one of more than 5,000 lots scheduled to cross the auction block in four days with a combined estimate of about €3.2 million (about $4.2 million U.S.).

Auction 203 offers about 670 lots of “High-quality Ancient Coins,” and auction 204 features “Ancient Coins and Lots,” its contents including Celtic, Greek, Roman Imperial, Roman Republic and Byzantine coins. Auction 205 focuses on coins and medals of “Medieval and Modern Times.”

A buyer’s fee of 15 percent applies to all successful bids.

The firm offers live bidding via the Internet, but registration must be completed in advance of the auctions.

Catalogs may be viewed or downloaded at www.gmcoinart.de/kataloge and also may be ordered from the firm.

For more information or to order the catalogs, write to the firm at Giessener Münzhandlung, Maximiliansplatz 20, D-80333 Munich, telephone it at (011) 49 89 24 22 6430, fax it at (011) 49 89 22 85 513 or visit its website.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Sicily, Akragas, circa 420 B.C. silver tetradrachm, Lot 34, “light toning,” Very Fine.

Greece, Sicily, Syracuse, circa 450 to 439 B.C. silver tetradrachm, “magnificently toned splendid specimen with illustrious provenance, Lot 62, Extremely Fine.

Roman Republic, Octavian, 43 B.C. gold aureus, minted in Gallia Cisalpina, “after Octavian marched to Rome in July and before the triumvirate was installed in autumn when he held the consulship for a short period of time,” Lot 312, Good VF.

Roman Imperial, Nero, circa A.D. 67 gold sestertius, Lugdunum Mint, “splendid specimen with original, dark green patina,” Lot 327, Good EF.

Roman Imperial, Diva Julia Domna, after 217, silver denarius, minted under Elagabalus, Lot 379, “delicate toning,” About EF.

Roman Imperial, Commodus, Parion (Mysia), circa 180 to 192 bronze, Lot 1747, VF.

Roman Imperial, Trebonianus Gallus Alexandria (Troas), circa 251 to 253 bronze, Lot 1749, VF.

Roman Imperial, Constantin I, circa 318 to 319 bronze follis, Siscia, Lot 2568, Good VF.

Byzantine Empire, Eirene, circa 797 to 802 gold solidus, Lot 590, Brilliant Uncirculated.

Byzantine Empire, Michael III, circa 856 to 867 gold solidus, Lot 604, EF.

Italy, Ferrara, Ercole II d’Este, 1546 gold half scudo, Lot 4056, About EF.

German States, Prussia Brandenburg, Frederick William,“Great Elector,” 1667 reichstaler, Berlin, on the death of his wife, Luise Henrietta of Nassau, Lot 4207, EF.

German States, Kingdom of Hanover, George III, 1801 Cassen silver taler, mintage of 126 pieces, Lot 4273, EF to BU.

German States, Kingdom of Hanover, George IV, 1820 silver 16-gute-groschen coin, Lot 4287, EF to BU.

German States, Kingdom of Hanover, William IV, 1833 silver 2 pfennig coin, Lot 4345, Good EF.

Germany, Saxe-Meiningen, George II, 1882 gold 20-mark coin, mintage of 3,061 pieces, Lot 4877, VF to EF.

Germany, Maximilian I, 1505 gold schauguldiner, Benedict Burkhart of Innsbruck, Hall Mint, mounted as gnadenpfennig (presentation pieces possibly used as jewelry), unique, Lot 5001, “gem of magnificent clarity and beauty.”

Albania, Republic, 1926 gold 20-franc coin, Rome Mint, 100 pieces produced but 90 of those melted down, Friedberg 5 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 5059, with “edge flaw,” BU.

Russia, Alexander I, circa 1801 to 1825 copper 5-kopek coin, date displayed as 180_, Lot 6156, EF.

Russia, Nicholas II, 1911 20-kopek coin pattern, plain edge, Lot 6356, Mint State. ¦