Apr 19, 2021, 11:00 AM
Countermarked Spanish colonial coin turned art soldA Peruvian silver 8-real coin with an 1830s Philippines revaluation mark hosts circa 1900 folk art commemorating the wreck of the USS Yosemite and realized $1,320 in a Stack's Bowers Galleries auction.
Apr 18, 2021, 10:00 AM
Lithuania issues nature €2 coinLithuania’s next 2021 circulating commemorative €2 coin focuses on the country's largest wetland, Žuvintas Biosphere Reserve, with release of the 500,000-coin mintage planned for May.
Apr 17, 2021, 16:00 PM
Jacobson selected as winner of AINA’s 2021 Shekel PrizeThe award for the American Israel Numismatic Association's Shekel Prize for 2021 has been given to David Jacobson for his work on Agrippa II, the last of the Herodian kings.
Apr 17, 2021, 11:30 AM
Finland plans commemorative coin for journalismFinland is celebrating its freedoms, giving a nod to the role of journalism and effective communication, with a 2021 circulating commemorative €2 coin to be issued in a mintage of 800,000.
Apr 16, 2021, 17:00 PM
ACCG offers guidance for importing ancient coinsCollectors seeking to legally add ancient coins to their collections are invited to read updated information at the Ancient Coin Collectors Guild website regarding import restrictions.
Apr 15, 2021, 13:11 PM
French colonial military award medal in Heritage Hong Kong auctionAn 1880s medal awarded to French combatants in the Tonkin Campaign will be one of the highlighted elements of the upcoming Heritage Auctions April 4 Hong Kong sale.
Apr 12, 2021, 08:14 AM
Canada comes of age on 5-ounce silver $50 coinThe second issue in a three-coin series celebrating the coming of age of the Canadian Confederation is now available with the five-ounce coin honoring unification by water transportation.
Apr 12, 2021, 08:14 AM
Pobjoy ship series sets sail again with new 50-penny coinThe research vessel RRS Discovery is featured on the latest offering in a series honoring sailing vessels as Pobjoy Mint produces the coins for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands.
Apr 12, 2021, 08:13 AM
Poland issues silver coin celebrating centennial of 1921 constitutionThe centennial of the March Constitution is honored by the National Bank of Poland's Proof 2021 .925 fine silver 10-zloty coin, featuring the state eagle emblem and portions of the Constitution.
Apr 2, 2021, 10:00 AM
Britannia gets new looks in 2021 series from Royal MintTwo different designs within the same year will be issued for the first time in the Royal Mint's precious metals Britannia program, celebrating Britain’s spirit of innovation and honoring its diversity.
Apr 1, 2021, 08:00 AM
Spain issues circulating commemorative for Old ToledoSpain continues its annual circulating commemorative €2 coin series honoring its UNESCO World Heritage List sites with a coin depicting the Old Town of Toledo, the capital of the Visigothic empire.
Mar 31, 2021, 21:00 PM
Royal Mint announces first domed coins for the UKCollectors will have a choice with the Royal Mint's creations celebrating the 140th anniversary of Royal Albert Hall, including that mint's first domed coins, gold and silver £5 commemoratives.
Mar 14, 2021, 13:00 PM
Estonia to issue 2021 circulating €2 coin featuring wolfThe wolf, the national animal of Estonia, will be featured on a ringed-bimetallic circulating commemorative €2 coin with a mintage of 1 million coins to be released later this year.
Mar 14, 2021, 10:34 AM
Stack’s Bowers Hong Kong sale offers 1710 Russian gold medalA gold medal of Peter I (the Great) celebrating Russia's 18th century capture of Tallin, Estonia, is among highlights of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ April 6 Hong Kong auction of the Pinnacle Collection.
Mar 13, 2021, 08:30 AM
Pobjoy celebrates parrotfish with colorful titanium coinThe bright colors of Pobjoy's 2021 titanium £2 coin for the British Indian Ocean Territory spotlighting the parrotfish are appropriate, since color plays a key role in the existence of the species.
Mar 9, 2021, 10:00 AM
Apollo 11 silver dollar gains world honors as COTY winnerThe Proof 5-ounce version of the U.S. Mint's innovative silver dollar created for 2019, for the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing by the Apollo 11 mission, wins voting for the Coin of the Year.
Mar 8, 2021, 09:00 AM
Belgium coin celebrates beer’s cultural influenceRaise a glass to the 2021 brass €2.5 coin from Belgium celebrating the UNESCO decision five years ago decreeing the nation's "beer culture" an "intangible heritage."
Mar 6, 2021, 12:00 PM
Triple-struck 2015 Australian dollar in IAG March auctionA triple-struck 2015 Australian dollar in a late March sale, while not an extreme rarity, is eyecatching because in modern minting processes such errors don't often reach circulation.
Mar 1, 2021, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for March 1, 2021: Mixed feelings on seizureThe recent news article about the transfer of confiscated ancient coins to a Washington university will probably be received with mixed feelings in the numismatic community.
Feb 28, 2021, 09:44 AM
San Marino honors artist Caravaggio with noncirculating coinA 16th century artist is recognized on a 2021 San Marino Uncirculated €2 coin released only to collectors March 1, the ringed-bimetallic coin having a mintage of 54,000 examples.
