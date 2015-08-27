Walking Liberty half dollar highlights recent reader purchases

A reader shared a picture on Twitter of the MS-64 1943-S Walking Liberty half dollar he recently purchased.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Todd Abshire: "2 more certified toned Morgan Dollars for my collection."

Bryan Cleaver: "5 clipped Indian cents and 2 violet toned Indians."

We also got some response on Twitter:

More from CoinWorld.com:

Why the modern coin grading third-party-graded market is growing

Federal government to return millions of dollars in Liberty Dollar seized by authorities in 2007

$75 bingo hall purchase yields 1893 Barber Dime obverse die cap with full brockage of obverse and reverse

Part of the 1.3 million Anglo-Saxon coin hoard discovered in 2014 is going on display: Coin World Buzz



Should collectors keep coins in original packaging?

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!