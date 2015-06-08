You bought it: 1940 Proof 'Mercury' dime, pre-Castro Cuban coins

A 1940 Proof Winged Liberty Head ("Mercury") dime graded Proof 67+ by NGC (the one pictured received that same grade from PCGS) is among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Robert Scheschuk: "1969-D Kennedy half dollar roll. Original Bank Wrapped supposedly."

Cody Iannelli: "(2003 & 2007) 1/10 oz gold eagles and (2007)1/4 oz. gold eagle all 3 Proof 69 dcam PCGS."

David Hollister: "None, saving for the Jackie O coin!!"

Zach Schueler: "I picked up a Martha Washington experimental half dollar for my pattern set."

Ken Lemke: "A 1922 full D Lincoln cent to fill yet one more hole in my album."

Ken Lemke: "Also...Found a 1907 Indian Head in a penny roll I got from the bank a few weeks ago. That was fun."

Stephen Mogil: "Ken go back to bank and get 100 rolls to search, if there is 1 there might be more!!! If not, you probably will find many wheat backs!!!"

Jack Kennedy: "Barber quarter"

Adam Gilmore: "1940 Proof Mercury dime NGC PF67+ CAC"

Kenneth Riley: "An 1826 large penny"

R. Ingram Coins: "We've just got in a really nice collection of Gold, UK and foreign. We'll be listing it all very soon. Keep your eyes peeled."

Phil N. Molé: "1899 English Queen Victoria shilling, NGC MS 64 with nice toning. 1893 South Africa shilling, raw but looks like a problem-free VF 20. 1910 Barber dime, NGC MS 63. ICG silver Proof 69 New Hampshire Quarter and gem BU 1958 and 1958-D Washington quarters for spot. And got an uncirculated 1881 Morgan from a 'junk' Morgan bin for $20."

Joe Phillips: "Purchased some Cuban coins (pre Castro era) from 1916 and 1935. One was a Jose Marti commemorative. Also some Russian Roubles (pre-Bolshevik/Communist era). They do have numismatic value. However I mainly bought them for the historic significance."

Tim Todd: "1853 Large Cent"

Mark Overman: "1885 CC $1 Morgan MS 64 PL which I bought in Carson City, NV no less!"

Hector Lopez: "1881 Mexican silver 8 Reales"

