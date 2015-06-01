You bought it: 1964 Proof Kennedy half dollar, 1879-S Morgan $1

A Proof 1964 Kennedy half dollar graded Proof 68 (like this one pulled from PCGS CoinFacts) is among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Jay Painter: "Bag of 1995 Lincolns!"

Raymond Muñoz: "Bought 5 coins at a garage sale for $1. A Mexico 1944 5 Centavos, UK 1929 1 Penny, Denmark 1967 2 Øre, Norway 1966 5 Øre, and a Mexico 1946 20 Centavos."

Keith Shalberg: "1974 Proof Coin Set and a 1986 Statue Of Liberty Centennial Proof U.S. Half-Dollar."

Jon Herrick: "1879-S morgan dollar for my father's birthday."

Eugene Rivera: "1975 Philippines 5-piso coin"

Jack Kennedy: "1943 35% silver nickel"

Stephen D. Sutherland: "Picked up a 1934 silver cert. PCGS graded vf-30 ppq"

Adam Gilmore: "1964 Kennedy Proof half dollar NGC PF68?Cameo"

Todd Abshire: "Reverse toned 1889 Morgan Dollar graded MS63 by PCGS."

Phil N. Molé: "Got a beautifully toned 1902-O Morgan in NGC MS64. Also finally got a few nice 1921 Mexican silver dos pesos, one is NGC AU58, and a couple others are raw but look to be AU."

