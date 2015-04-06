You bought it: 1803 Large cent, 1860-O Liberty Seated dollar

A 1921 Peace dollar (pictured here is an MS-63 example posted on PCGS CoinFacts) was among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook:

Eugene Rivera: "1944 Phillippines 50 centavos silver coin"

Phil N. Molé: "2014 UK Year of the Horse Britannia, silver proof in box."

Christopher R Anderson: "1700s G Washington unity half cent"

Jay Painter: "1803 Large cent, no stems!"

Christopher Brant: "1860-O Liberty Seated Silver Dollar NGC MS62"

Christopher Brant: "1921 Peace Dollar NGC MS63"

More responses (with images) can be found in this Facebook post:

