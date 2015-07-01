You bought it: Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse coin

First day sales June 25 for the Proof 2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse $10 gold coin (at top) are more than double the Uncirculated version (lower images).

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Keith Shalberg: "Just received my first March Of Dimes Silver Set. Second one is shipping."

Chris Watkins: "My 5 march of dimes silver set! Looks awesome."

Tim Stroud: "I bought a 1967 Kennedy graded NGC MS66*"

Adam Gilmore: "1921 D Mercury Dime NGC VF35 and a 1939 D Jefferson Nickel Rev 40 PCGS MS66+"

R. Ingram Coins: "We bought a whole bunch of Silver Britannias. Super popular, if you have any missing dates, let us know."

David Hollister: "I purchased a proof Jacqueline Kennedy coin! (And it is back ordered until September ) sigh"

