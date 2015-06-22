You bought it: Proof 67 1961 Franklin half, 1916-P 'Mercury' dime

A Proof 67 1961 Franklin half dollar (like this one pulled from PCGS CoinFacts) is among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook and Twitter:

John Pharris: "I didn't get any coins but I did get a nice bottle of scotch."

Todd Abshire: "I bought a beautifully toned 1835 Capped Bust Half Dollar graded MS62 by PCGS."

John Lane: "1961 Franklin Proof 67"

Adam Gilmore: "1916 P Mercury Dime NGC MS65?"

R. Ingram Coins: "Just bought a bunch of slabs, haven't really seen them yet, though I know an 1894M Sovereign is included."