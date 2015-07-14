You bought it: First Strike 2015 Presidential dollars
As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.
Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:
Phil N. Molé: "Got a pair of earrings for $5 at an antique store that had 1839 1.5 kurus coins from the Ottoman Empire on them, 43.5% silver. Also bought some rolls of Mercury dimes for spot price."
Keith Shalberg: "4 coins First Strike 2015-S $1.00 PCGS PR69DCAM Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson. Also received my second March Of Dimes Silver Set."
Christopher Bower: "1999-P Susan B Anthony dollar graded NGC PF70"
- Michael Bruni (reply to Christopher Bower): "Good buy, I have one of these as well. A great sleeper coin that I feel has long term upside in the marketplace."
