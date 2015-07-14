You bought it: First Strike 2015 Presidential dollars

First Strike versions of all four of the 2015 Presidential dollar coins pictured here were among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Phil N. Molé: "Got a pair of earrings for $5 at an antique store that had 1839 1.5 kurus coins from the Ottoman Empire on them, 43.5% silver. Also bought some rolls of Mercury dimes for spot price."

Keith Shalberg: "4 coins First Strike 2015-S $1.00 PCGS PR69DCAM Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson. Also received my second March Of Dimes Silver Set."

Christopher Bower: "1999-P Susan B Anthony dollar graded NGC PF70"

Michael Bruni (reply to Christopher Bower): "Good buy, I have one of these as well. A great sleeper coin that I feel has long term upside in the marketplace."

Larry Edwards: "4 coins as well 1896 PR63 "4 coins as well 1896 PR63 Barber Dime 1942 PR67+ Walker 1942 PR67 Wash Qtr and 1942 PR67 Mercury Dime all PCGS.

Stephen D. Sutherland: "1896 educational $1.00 note . Graded VF- 25 by PCGS , very nice VF..."

