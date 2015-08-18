You bought it: 1878 CC Morgan Dollar highlight this batch of coins

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Cody Iannelli: "1878 CC Morgan MS63 (PCGS) from my LCS."

Paul Gunsallus: "I picked up on Saturday a beautiful 1946-S PCGS MS67+FB Roosevelt Dime which I believe is the S/S variety DDR & RPM FS-501. When I send it into PCGS for the variety attribution, it will be the highest graded silver variety to date. You can see the coin here: http://www.pcgs.com/cert/25037720."

R. Ingram Coins: "We just picked up a nice collection of UK Copper. there is something really satisfying about handling old copper coins."

