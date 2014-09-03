US Coins

8th annual Wyo-Braska Coin & Stamp Show approaching

Another edition of the Wyo-Braska Coin & Stamp Show will take place Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Gering Civic Center in Gering, Neb. 

It is the eighth annual Wyo-Braska show. Gering is a western Nebraska town not far from the Wyoming border.  

“At this point I expect dealers from at least three states to be present,” organizer Larry Gibbs said in an email.

Gibbs said last year’s event coincided with flash floods in Colorado that caused a pair of dealers to miss the show.

“We will have a free door prize drawing for a 2006 State quarter proof set which includes Nebraska, Colorado and the Dakotas,” Gibbs said. “We also will continue to give away a small packet of coins and stamps to those under 10 when they are accompanied by an adult.”

For more information about the show, email oth@prairieweb.com.

