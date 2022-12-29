WWII Nisei medal to remain at Virginia Army museum

This 3-inch bronze medal duplicates the congressional gold medal authorized by Congress in 2011 to honor Japanese-American U.S. Army units in World War II and now on display in Virginia.

A three-year loan of the Nisei Soldiers of World War II congressional gold medal by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History to the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is renewed for another three years.

The gold medal, authorized by Congress in 2011 through Public Law 11-254, recognizes the Japanese-American 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service, collectively.

The 442nd Regimental Combat Team became the most decorated military unit during the war.

The medal’s obverse depicts Nisei (second generation Americans of Japanese ancestry) soldiers from both the European and Pacific theaters. The 442nd color guard is depicted in the lower field of the medal.

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The obverse design was created by New York artist Joel Iskowitz, then a member of the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program and sculpted by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers. The reverse design created and sculpted by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II illustrates the insignias of the three Army units.

The gold medal was originally loaned to the National Museum of the United States Army for the November 2020 opening of its Virginia facility and placed on display.

Officials from the National Museum of the United States Army have not disclosed upcoming plans for the medal.

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