WWII gold coin, silver medal devoured in Nov. 9 sales

The Proof 2020 End of World War II 75th anniversary silver medal was struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.

The Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary gold $25 coin had first-day sales Nov. 9 of 7,100 of the 7,500 coins available.

The limited-edition Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary $25 gold coin and Proof 2020 silver medal was released for sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time Nov. 9, and the U.S. Mint website received enough orders to push the products into “Currently Unavailable” status in short order.

First-day sales, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, were 7,100 for the gold coin and 19,041 for the silver medal. As of Nov. 13, sales totaled 7,194 and 19,517, respectively. The half-ounce .9999 fine gold coin was limited to a release of 7,500 coins and the .999 fine silver medal to 20,000 pieces. Both product options have a household order limit of one each.

The gold coin was offered for $1,335 and the silver medal for $75.

“Currently Unavailable” means, according to the Mint, “We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. If you provide your email address or cell number using the ‘REMIND ME’ button, you will receive any back-in-stock messages we send related to this product.”

Once orders are reconciled from order cancellations or returns, the products may return for sale, up to the maximum mintage.

The gold coin and silver medal each bear the same obverse and reverse designs, except the silver medal has no coin inscriptions or denomination.

A limited number of the certificates of authenticity for the silver medal will be hand-signed by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder. “The signed certificates of authenticity will be randomly included in shipments for this product from the United States Mint’s fulfillment center,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said.

