WWE vet Hillbilly Jim on hand at ANA World's Fair of Money

Former pro wrestler Hillbilly Jim is an ANA World's Fair of Money mainstay, and can be seen at the Champion Stamp Co. booth.

Jim Morris, also known by his pro-wrestling moniker Hillbilly Jim, has been on hand all week at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Morris, as always, can be seen sitting at and chatting around the booth of Champion Stamp Co.

Coin World talked to Morris at the 2014 World's Fair of Money about his pro wrestling days in the WWF (now the WWE), and how he came to be a regular feature of major coin shows. Read that feature here.