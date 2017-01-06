Week's Most Read: Wrong planchet errors for sale
- Published: Jan 6, 2017, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Not a world class athlete? You can still own a piece of Olympic history: RR Auction will sell Summer and Winter Olympics winners’ medals, participation medals, Olympic torches and related items.
4. High quality certified gold coins bring top of the market prices: Bidders were willing to pay multiples of published estimates for certified, verified, circulated U.S. gold coins from the Sierra Madre Collection.
3. Few Morgan dollars survive in as high a grade as this coin in the FUN auction: One of the finest known coins in the series, an 1880-S Morgan dollar graded MS-69 Prooflike by PCGS, is in the 2017 FUN auctions.
2. Just how big was the market in United States coins during 2016?: Four coins sold for $1 million or more at auction in 2016, compared to a record-setting 17 during 2015.
1. Wrong planchet errors in FUN auctions are mistakes collectors like: All eyes in the coin hobby are watching Heritage’s auctions in Fort Lauderdale at the Florida United Numismatists 2017 convention.
