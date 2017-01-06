The week's top post on CoinWorld.com focused on the upcoming sale of wrong planchet errors, including a recently discovered 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coin struck on a planchet intended for the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coin.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Not a world class athlete? You can still own a piece of Olympic history: RR Auction will sell Summer and Winter Olympics winners’ medals, participation medals, Olympic torches and related items.

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4. High quality certified gold coins bring top of the market prices: Bidders were willing to pay multiples of published estimates for certified, verified, circulated U.S. gold coins from the Sierra Madre Collection.

3. Few Morgan dollars survive in as high a grade as this coin in the FUN auction: One of the finest known coins in the series, an 1880-S Morgan dollar graded MS-69 Prooflike by PCGS, is in the 2017 FUN auctions.

2. Just how big was the market in United States coins during 2016?: Four coins sold for $1 million or more at auction in 2016, compared to a record-setting 17 during 2015.

1. Wrong planchet errors in FUN auctions are mistakes collectors like: All eyes in the coin hobby are watching Heritage’s auctions in Fort Lauderdale at the Florida United Numismatists 2017 convention.

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