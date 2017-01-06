US Coins

Week's Most Read: Wrong planchet errors for sale

The week's top post on CoinWorld.com focused on the upcoming sale of wrong planchet errors, including a recently discovered 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coin struck on a planchet intended for the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coin.

Original images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order: 

5. Not a world class athlete? You can still own a piece of Olympic history: RR Auction will sell Summer and Winter Olympics winners’ medals, participation medals, Olympic torches and related items.

4. High quality certified gold coins bring top of the market prices: Bidders were willing to pay multiples of published estimates for certified, verified, circulated U.S. gold coins from the Sierra Madre Collection.

3. Few Morgan dollars survive in as high a grade as this coin in the FUN auction: One of the finest known coins in the series, an 1880-S Morgan dollar graded MS-69 Prooflike by PCGS, is in the 2017 FUN auctions.

2. Just how big was the market in United States coins during 2016?: Four coins sold for $1 million or more at auction in 2016, compared to a record-setting 17 during 2015.

1. Wrong planchet errors in FUN auctions are mistakes collectors like: All eyes in the coin hobby are watching Heritage’s auctions in Fort Lauderdale at the Florida United Numismatists 2017 convention.

