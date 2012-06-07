Writers pay tribute to Carson City Mint coins

In the summer 2012 issue of Curry’s Chronicle, the journal of the Carson City Coin Collectors of America, numismatist Q. David Bowers presents an article titled “An Appreciation of Carson City Coinage and the Battle Born Collection.”

Bowers’ company, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, will auction the Battle Born Collection, only the second complete 111-piece set of Carson City Mint coins ever assembled and owned by one person at one time, on Aug. 9 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia.

Club member “Belay Off” contributed an article in this same issue about his experiences in assembling a comprehensive set of Carson City Mint coins in what he calls “single-digit condition (grades Poor-01 to VG-08).”

Seated Liberty half dollar specialist Bill Bugert’s article describes a countermarked “CC” half dollar he found at an antique store. John Crane, an avid countermarked coin collector, shares in his column, “Crane’s Carson Coin Corner,” how he just missed getting a “CC” Seated Liberty 20-cent piece with the name “Pratt” stamped on it.

Weimar White, who has submitted an article for all 26 issues of Curry’s Chronicle to date (from its inception in 2005), writes about his Uncirculated 1892-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle.

Michael Parrott explains why the 1870-CC and 1873-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagles are two of his favorite pieces in his complete 19-piece set of Carson City Mint gold half eagles. Mark Archambault provides members with a progress report on his efforts to complete a 10-piece set of Carson City half dollars (1870 to 1878). Tom DeFina introduces his word-search puzzle with an essay about firearms from the Carson City Mint era.

Rusty Goe’s article, “Climbing High — Toward a Complete 111-piece set of ‘CC’ Coins,” profiles 10 collections (past and present) that came close to the ultimate mark, all of which ascended to at least the 100-piece echelon of Carson City coins.

The journal also includes information about two scheduled club meetings, one Aug. 9 in Philadelphia, at which Goe will lecture on “The 111-piece Set — A Gateway to the Discovery of Carson City Coins,” and the other a meeting in Carson City, Nev., on Aug. 24.

For membership information about the Carson City Coin Collectors of America, contact Marie Goe at Carson City Coin Collectors of America, P.O. Box 18040, Reno, NV 89511; telephone her at 775-322-4455; or email her at info@ccccoa.com. The group’s website is at www.carsoncitycoinclub.com. ¦