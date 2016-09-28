What an affordable 1877-CC Coronet $5 coin looks like

A well-worn but still handsome 1877-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle graded Very Good 10 sold for $1,762.50 at Heritage’s Sept. 9 auction. With its bronze-gold coloration and even wear, though with some weakness at the lower reverse rim, it is a textbook example of the grade.

A well-worn but still handsome 1877-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle graded Very Good 10 sold for $1,762.50 at Heritage’s Sept. 9 auction.

Heritage’s Sept. 7 to 13 Long Beach, Calif., auctions included the Twelve Oaks Collection of rare U.S. gold coins assembled by a Midwest collector.

Noteworthy for its scope and size, that collection realized $8.5 million across nearly 2,600 lots, and Heritage’s Long Beach auctions overall brought more than $31 million.

Leading the Twelve Oaks offerings was a 1795 Capped Bust gold $5 half eagle graded Mint State 62 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that sold for $141,000. More selections from the same collection are set for Heritage’s upcoming coin auctions in Dallas and New York City.

Here is one of three coins from the Long Beach auctions that we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Lot:

1877-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle, NGC Very Good 10

The Price:

$1,762.50

The Story:

Massive single-owner auctions like the Twelve Oaks Collection include a broad range of coins, allowing the results to shed light on different segments of the rare coin market.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

This NGC Very Good 10 1877-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle provided a convenient entry point for a collector to purchase this otherwise expensive and rare Carson City Mint issue with a low mintage of 8,680.

Gold coins in low circulated grades are seldom found without damage since gold is a soft medal, and this is one of the lowest-grade examples of the issue known. With a handsome bronze-gold coloration and even wear — though the lower reverse rim shows some weakness — it is a textbook example of the grade and sold for $1,762.50.