World War I silver medal sales at halfway mark

In the first week of sales, orders processed for the U.S. Marines Coin & Medal set total 9,417.

Sales for the U.S. Air Service set, at 9,343 sets, are slightly ahead of the 9,334 recorded for the U.S. Navy medal set.

The Coast Guard Coin and Medal set with sales of 7,695 is currently the lowest sales of all five sets.

Each of the sets is offered at $99.95 each, with a maximum combined mintage across all options of 100,000 sets.

The U.S. Army Coin & Medal set is the most popular among collectors, with 11,272 sets ordered.

Nearly half of the maximum 100,000 World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin & Medal sets have been recorded sold by the U.S. Mint.

On Jan. 24, the Mint released sales figures through Jan. 22 for the sets, which went on sale Jan. 17 with the launch of the commemorative coin program.

A total of 47,061 sets have been recorded sold, with 11,272 containing a U.S. Army medal, 9,343 representing the U.S. Air Service, 9,334 sets featuring the U.S. Navy, 9,417 sets containing the U.S. Marines medal, and 7,695 sets for the U.S. Coast Guard medal.

The sets, offered at $99.95 per set, comprise a Proof .999 fine silver medal paired with a Proof .900 fine 2018-P World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar. For a collector to obtain all five medals, orders would have to be placed for each of the five sets, since the medals are not being offered individually.

The Mint is accepting orders for the sets during the first 30 days of the commemorative coin program, and will stop after the sales period ends or sufficient orders are received across all five set options to exhaust the 100,000-set limit.

Soon after the coin program launched at noon Eastern Time Jan. 17, the Coin and Medal sets went into backorder status. According to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, “The sets will not be produced until the final quantities for each set has been determined.”

Orders are still being accepted and are being processed in the order they are received, according to Mint officials.

The Army medal is being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark, the Navy medal at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark, the Coast Guard medal at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark, the Marine Corps medal at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark and the Air Service medal at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

The sales also included 24,989 single Proof 2018-P silver dollars and 10,013 single Uncirculated 2018-P silver dollars. Maximum Proof and Uncirculated combined mintages is 350,000 coins.