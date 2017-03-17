Sixty-two proposed designs for the five World War I Armed Services medals, including this obverse design proposed for the Air Force medal, were reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts on March 16.

The United States Mint plans to strike five different 2018 World War I Armed Forces silver medals in conjunction with the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar commemorative coin program, and on March 16 the Commission of Fine Arts reviewed all 62 obverse and reverse designs.

Coin World got ahold of all the designs that were reviewed, and shared them with our Twitter followers.

Have a look, and check back later to find out which designs the CFA recommended.