US Coins

All proposed designs for U.S. Mint's WWI medals

Sixty-two proposed designs for the five World War I Armed Services medals, including this obverse design proposed for the Air Force medal, were reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts on March 16.

Image courtesy of U.S. Mint

The United States Mint plans to strike five different 2018 World War I Armed Forces silver medals in conjunction with the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar commemorative coin program, and on March 16 the Commission of Fine Arts reviewed all 62 obverse and reverse designs.

Coin World got ahold of all the designs that were reviewed, and shared them with our Twitter followers

Have a look, and check back later to find out which designs the CFA recommended.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Nov 8, 2016, 6 AM

Medal marks vote to involve United States in WWI

US Coins

Feb 1, 2016, 11 AM

Mint launches 2018 World War I commem design contest

US Coins

Mar 10, 2017, 7 AM

Five silver medals to augment WWI coin program

Community Comments

Headlines