World War I Coin and Medal sets sales window limited

The Proof silver dollar will be paired with a Proof silver medal from one of the five military branches of the U.S. forces in World War I. Illustrated are the approved designs for the U.S. Army medal

The Uncirculated version of the silver dollar, shown, is struck at the Philadelphia Mint, as is the Proof coin.

Collectors can begin placing orders for the 2018-P World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollars at noon ET Jan. 17. The Proof version is shown

The five 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets to be offered by the U.S. Mint will be available for sale during only a 30-day purchasing window, or less if the maximum authorized mintage sells out before the end of that period.

Sales for the World War I commemorative silver dollar program — which includes the coin and medal sets — are scheduled to begin at noon Eastern Time Jan. 17.

The coin and medal sets pair a Proof 2018-P World War I American Veterans silver dollar with one of five Proof silver medals bearing designs commemorating the five branches of the U.S. Military during the war — U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Service.

The maximum number of sets combined is 100,000. Sales of the sets at $99.95 each will run through 3 p.m. ET Feb. 20, unless sufficient orders are received before then to exhaust the maximum of 100,000 sets.

The medals are available only in the sets and are not being sold individually. Collectors seeking to acquire one of each medal would have to order five sets total.

The silver dollar in each set will be identical.

The silver dollar was designed by Utah artist LeRoy Transfield and sculptured by Donald Everhart II, who retired from the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff on July 31, 2017.

The commemorative coin program authorizes the production and release of up to 350,000 silver dollars in Proof and Uncirculated versions. The total authorization includes the coins to be included in the Coin and Medal sets.

The Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars are both being struck at the Philadelphia Mint and carry the P Mint mark.

During the 30-day opening sales period, the single Proof silver dollars will be offered at $51.95 and the Uncirculated version at $48.95. After the opening sales period, the price of each single coin will rise to $56.95 and $53.95, respectively.

The U.S. Army medal is being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark. The U.S. Navy medal will bear the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint as will the U.S. Coast Guard medal.

The U.S. Marine Corps. medal will be struck at the San Francisco Mint and bear the S Mint mark.

The Denver Mint is striking the U.S. Air Service medal, which will carry the D Mint mark.