Working dogs to be recognized on commemorative coins

Representatives from America’s VetDogs visited Capitol Hill to show support for a commemorative coin bill that passed the Senate on Nov. 19. If signed by the president, surcharges would be earmarked for the organization.

Congressional approval has been given for a commemorative coin program to recognize the critical contributions of working dogs in American society. The Senate passed S. 711, The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, on Nov. 19. The House of Representatives had passed their measure, H.R. 807, earlier this year. If signed by the president, the enactment would call for the creation of the coins in 2027. The measure was sent to the White House on Nov. 21.

All surcharges from the bill will go to America’s VetDogs to ensure that the organization can continue to provide these lifesaving animals to veterans and first responders with disabilities at no cost to the individual.

“Working dogs help our nation’s active-duty service members, veterans, and first-responders recover from injury, enhance their independence, and improve their lives,” said Senator Ted Budd, who introduced the measure in the Senate on March 8, 2023. “I commend the Senate and House for passing our bipartisan bill. This commemorative coin will honor the service of working dogs and provide funding to raise more service dogs for America’s heroes. I’m proud to lead this effort to give back to those who serve our country.”

“Working dogs are deeply embedded in our daily lives here on Capitol Hill and in those of countless veterans, active-duty military personnel, and law enforcement officers across the nation,” added Representative Patrick McHenry, who introduced the measure in the House on February 2, 2023. “I thank the America’s VetDogs team for their work to get this bill passed. Without the leadership of Senator Budd and the bipartisan collaboration from our colleagues across the aisle, this would not have been possible. The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act is more than just a coin bill, it’s about improving the quality of life of our wounded veterans and first responders and honoring the service dogs who make that possible—something we all can get behind.”

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“This legislation reflects what we can achieve together for a common cause,” said John Miller, CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Each coin purchased will empower veterans and first responders to regain their independence, resilience, and quality of life. We are grateful to Senators Budd, Tillis, Kelly, and Duckworth, as well as Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand from our home state, for their leadership and bipartisan support.”

Under the terms of the measure, the Secretary of the Treasury would require the minting and issuance of not more than 50,000 gold $5 coins, along with not more than 500,000 $1 silver coins and not more than 750,000 clad half dollars. The measure calls for all products to be issued by one mint. The standard surcharges of $35 per gold coin, $10 per silver coin and $5 per clad coin would be added. The measure states all surcharges would be paid to America’s VetDogs for application to general expenses associated with the fulfillment of the mission of America’s VetDogs, including costs associated with personnel for training, dog care and consumer needs and other expenses in implementing the program.

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. More information can be found at www.VetDogs.org.

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