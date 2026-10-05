Working Dogs coin design picks shown

The United States Mint released designs Sept. 21 approved by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the three-coin 2027 Working Dogs commemorative coin program.

The designs were unveiled at a special ceremony at the White House.

The coin program, authorized under provisions of Public Law 118–109 — https://www.congress.gov/118/plaws/publ109/PLAW-118publ109.pdf — enacted Nov. 25, 2024, calls for production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined of 50,000 gold $5 coins, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The designs were to be emblematic of the vast contributions that working dogs make in society, including the range of services that these dogs provide in detection, military service, therapy, and assistance.

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The unveiling of the designs included representatives from the United States Mint, America’s VetDogs, and the Guide Dog Foundation.

The price of each gold coin will include a $35 surcharge, each silver dollar a $10 surcharge, and each half dollar, $5.

Net surcharges, after the Mint first recovers all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid to America’s VetDogs to continue its mission, for costs associated with:

personnel related to training, dog care, and consumer needs;

consultants to facilitate the training of America’s VetDogs Certified Service Dog Instructors; and

travel, room and board for clients served by America’s VetDogs.

“Commemorative coins tell America’s story, and the story of our nation’s working dogs is one of extraordinary service and sacrifice,” noted U.S. Mint Director Paul Hollis. “This program celebrates the courage, intelligence, and devotion of these animals while recognizing the handlers, veterans, first responders, and individuals whose lives have been forever changed through their partnership.”

Further comments were added by John Miller, president and CEO of the Guide Dog Foundation & America’s VetDogs.

“We are deeply honored to have the opportunity to unveil the final designs for the Working Dogs Commemorative Coin series at The White House,” said Miller. “These coins will do more than commemorate the extraordinary contributions of working dogs — they will help tell their story to millions of Americans. Every day, working dogs protect our communities, heal souls, and transform lives. For the veterans and first responders with disabilities we serve, a service dog can restore independence, confidence, and connection. This historic coin series will shine a national spotlight on that remarkable bond while helping America’s VetDogs provide more of these life-changing dogs at no cost to our nation’s heroes.”

The on-sale date for products in the 2027 Working Dogs Commemorative Coin Program will be published on the Mint’s 2027 Product Schedule, and when the coins become available, the Mint will accept orders at www.usmint.gov/coins/commemorative-coins/.

Enabling act

The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act recognizes the diverse roles working dogs perform in communities across the nation.

The program honors military and police K-9s, as well as guide, service, and therapy dogs that support public safety, assist individuals with disabilities, and provide comfort and companionship.

For generations, these highly trained animals have contributed to national defense, law enforcement, accessibility, and recovery, helping improve the lives of veterans, first responders, and countless other Americans.

Designs

The approved obverse for the $5 gold coin, designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Darla Jackson, depicts the love and dedication of a loyal therapy dog. The reverse, also by Damstra, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Joseph V. Noorigian, depicts the loving bond between a child and a therapy dog.

The approved obverse for the silver dollar, designed by AIP Designer Beth Zaiken and sculpted by Chief Engraver Joseph Menna, features a golden retriever guide dog in a street crosswalk, pausing to alert its visually impaired human to a raised sidewalk curb.

The golden retriever symbolizes the very essence of the “good dog” — a loyal and capable companion, enabling its owner to navigate the world with confidence and embrace a richer, more independent life.

Zaiken’s silver dollar reverse, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon, depicts a Labrador retriever with a veteran using a wheelchair, sharing a heartfelt moment reflecting a deep bond of trust and unwavering support.

Service animals are steadfast partners empowering disabled veterans to navigate life with dignity and renewed freedom.

For the copper-nickel clad half dollar, Zaiken’s approved obverse, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, depicts a heroic German shepherd clad in a bulletproof vest and goggles. The dog stands upon a pile of broken concrete rubble with exposed rebar.

Zaiken’s reverse, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell, features an alert German short-haired pointer in the iconic pointing stance, examining a duffel bag on a tiled airport floor with its human partner waiting behind.