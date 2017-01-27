Work of Dr. Seuss to be found on coins for the first time

For the first time since its founding in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises has approved depicting the images of famous characters created by Theodor Seuss Geisel on legal tender collector coins.

Geisel, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author of scores of beloved children’s books, is known worldwide simply as “Dr. Seuss.”

In an agreement with Kevin Lipton Rare Coins of Beverly Hills, California, royalties paid for the use of the Dr. Seuss characters on planned limited-edition gold, silver, and base metal commemorative coins will go to Dr. Seuss Enterprises to benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts.

“Initial plans include coins dated 2025 depicting adored characters from some of the most popular books created by Dr. Seuss: The Cat in the Hat, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and Green Eggs and Ham,” explained Lipton. “Dr. Seuss Enterprises was formed to protect and promote the intellectual property of Dr. Seuss, and this will be the first authorized use of his characters on coins.”

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Geisel (1904 to 1991) published his first Dr. Seuss children’s book in 1937.

He subsequently authored and illustrated more than 60 books, and over 600 million copies have been sold. He received a Pulitzer Prize in 1984 in recognition of his “special contribution over nearly half a century to the education and enjoyment of America’s children and their parents.

Specific information will be announced later this year about the availability of the Dr. Seuss coins that will be struck in the United Kingdom by The Commonwealth Mint & Philatelic Bureau.

Current plans call for the first of the coins to be donated to the American Numismatic Association’s Money Museum.

A brief ceremony announcing the new coins was held at the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money at the Ernie’s Treasure Treehouse area.

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