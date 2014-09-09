Worcester Numismatic Society Lifetime Achievement Award

The Worcester County Numismatic Society presented a lifetime achievement award to Margaret Kittredge. The New England Numismatic Association’s Sept. 2014 publication NENA News reports that she was “totally surprised” when the announcement was made at the WCNS’s June 2014 meeting.

The WCNA meets at 6 p.m. on the second Friday of the month except during July and August and this year, September. Traditionally the meetings include an auction and a bid board each month, and often a speaker presents on numismatic topics. Meetings are held at St. Joseph Parish Center 68 Central St. Auburn, Mass., and the next meeting will be held on Oct. 10.

The club is well-known regionally for its young numismatist programs, which generally attract around a dozen YNs along with their parents, grandparents and friends. YNs receive coins for helping out with the auction and these are donated by Robert Moffatt, a member of the club and a dealer. The YN program is led by Mark Matys with assistance from his wife.

The NENA will host its 70th annual convention on in conjunction with the New Hampshire Coin and Currency Expo Oct. 10 to 11, 2014, at the Radisson Hotel Center of New Hampshire, 700 Elm St., Manchester, NH.