Women’s Suffrage Centennial medal in bronze awaits production

The U.S. Mint still plans to produce a 1.5-inch bronze version of the Proof silver Women’s Suffrage medal restricted to 10,000 medals in 2020 as part of a coin and medal set. The silver medal is illustrated.

It’s not a question of if but, rather, when the U.S. Mint will strike and offer for public sale a Proof 1.5-inch bronze version of its Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver medal.

“The pandemic forced the Mint to re-prioritize production in 2021,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White told Coin World Nov. 17. “Although we still intend to produce the Women’s Suffrage medal in bronze in the future, we do not yet have a schedule for it, as we are focusing on duplicates for legislated congressional gold medals.”

The bronze medal, when placed on the production schedule, is to be struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed whether the small bronze medal will be offered with a limited mintage at $20 per medal in a composition of 95% copper, 5% zinc, or be incorporated into the Mint’s ongoing medals catalog.

The Proof Women’s Suffrage silver medal was offered in a two-piece set, paired with a Proof 2020-P Women’s Suffrage silver dollar, at $120 per set. Restricted to 10,000 sets, with the silver medal available only in the set, the numismatic product was a sellout.

The obverse of the medal was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Beth Zaiken and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon. The medal’s reverse was designed by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Gordon.

