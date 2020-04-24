Women’s Suffrage Centennial dollar, medal for 2020 unveiled

The obverse and reverse of the silver dollar were designed by AIP artist Christina Hess and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The above designs were approved for use in 2020 on the limited edition Women's Suffrage Centennial silver medal.

The Proof .999 fine silver Women's Suffrage Centennial medal will be limited to a production of 10,000 for inclusion in a set with a Proof 2020-P Women's Suffrage Centennial silver dollar.

Approved designs for the 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar and limited-edition 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver medal were revealed April 21 by the United States Mint.

The commemorative coin and medal mark the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote.

The Proof .999 fine silver medal will be available only with the Proof 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar in the two-piece 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set, limited to a release of 10,000 sets.

A bronze version of the silver medal is to be issued in 2021.

All costs associated with the production of the medals at the Philadelphia Mint will be covered by the retail price of the products.

Pricing is yet to be released for any of the products. Nor has the Mint revealed when the special set will be available for purchase.

The U.S. Mint’s four production facilities — Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco and West Point — have temporarily suspended output of numismatic products because of precautionary measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar and medal are to be released sometime later in 2020, but no specific release date has been announced.

The obverse of the silver medal was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Beth Zaiken and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

The design, according to the Mint, “features a child’s reaching hand, amid adult women’s hands and arms holding up a heavy weight — a kind of ‘foundation’ of stone. Women’s suffrage was a struggle that continued across generations, with countless hands turned to the task.”

The medal’s reverse, designed by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Gordon, “honors the Women’s Suffrage Movement by juxtaposing the text of the 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, with the flag of the United States.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sponsor of the Senate version of the commemorative legislation, said, “The 2020 centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment is a rare moment to celebrate the milestone in American history that made it possible for women to finally have a voice in government. It is such a pleasure to see this effort remembered through the imagery of this medal.

“Every woman in Congress today has the women and men of the suffrage movement to thank for our right to represent our constituents. Ninety-nine years after women gained the right to vote, I became the first woman from Tennessee to serve in the United States Senate. It is my hope that this medal will keep this history alive.”

Silver dollar

The obverse and reverse of the silver dollar were designed by AIP artist Christina Hess and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse of the coin features overlapping profiles of three distinct women.

Each woman wears a different style of hat, in symbol of the many decades the suffrage movement spanned. The figure in the foreground wears a cloche hat with an art deco pattern and a button with the year of the 19th Amendment’s ratification.

The reverse design illustrates 2020 being dropped into a ballot box having art deco elements in the artistic style of 1920. VOTES FOR WOMEN is inside a circle on the front of the box.

The silver dollar is limited to a maximum release of 400,000 coins, in Proof and Uncirculated finishes combined.

A $10 surcharge is included in the purchase price of each coin.

Net surcharges, after the Mint recoups its production and associated costs, are to be paid Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, for research and creation of exhibits and programs to highlight the history and impact of women in the United States. The surcharges will also assist in creating exhibitions and programs that recognize diverse perspectives on women’s history and contributions.