Women’s Suffrage bronze medal to be offered
- Published: Oct 21, 2022, 8 AM
No release date is announced by the U.S. Mint, but there will be a 2022 offering, a year late, of a Women’s Suffrage Centennial bronze medal, spokesman Michael White confirmed Oct. 14.
The 1.5-inch bronze medal will carry a retail price of $20. The .999 fine silver version of the medal was issued in 2020 at the same time as the Women’s Suffrage Centennial commemorative silver dollars.
The designs that appear on the silver medal will be replicated on the bronze version.
The medal’s obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Beth Zaiken and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The design “features a child’s reaching hand, amid adult women’s hands and arms holding up a heavy weight — a kind of ‘foundation’ of stone. Women’s suffrage was a struggle that continued across generations, with countless hands turned to the task.”
The reverse design is by AIP designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Gordon. The design features an American flag, on which is inscribed the 19th Amendment: THE RIGHT OF / CITIZENS OF THE / UNITED STATES TO / VOTE SHALL NOT / BE DENIED OR/ ABRIDGED BY THE / UNITED STATES / OR BY ANY STATE ON / ACCOUNT OF SEX / 1920.
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