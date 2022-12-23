Women’s Suffrage bronze medal is now available

A 1.5-inch bronze version of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver medal is now available for purchase from the U.S. Mint.

A year after its scheduled release and two years after the anniversary it marks, a bronze version of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial medal is now available from the United States Mint.

For $20, the Mint offers a 1.5-inch, or 38.1-millimeter, Matte Finish bronze version of the limited-edition Proof 1.5-inch .999 fine silver medal released in 2020 in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, giving women in the United States the right to vote.

The silver medal was available only in a two-piece set that also included a Proof 2020-P Proof Women’s Suffrage silver dollar from the congressionally authorized commemorative program. The set’s production was limited to 10,000 units and sold out.

The coin and medal set retailed for $120.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The 1.5-inch bronze version bears the same designs that appear on the silver medal.

The medal’s obverse design was created by Artistic Infusion Program designer Beth Zaiken and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The obverse design, according to the Mint, “features a child’s reaching hand, amid adult women’s hands and arms holding up a heavy weight — a kind of ‘foundation’ of stone. Women’s suffrage was a struggle that continued across generations, with countless hands turned to the task.”

The medal’s reverse design was created by AIP designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Gordon.

The design “honors the Women’s Suffrage Movement by juxtaposing the text of the 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, with the flag of the United States.”

U.S. Mint officials have determined that the bureau will not strike a 3-inch bronze version, the size usually reserved for duplicates of congressional gold medals, which the Women’s Suffrage medal is not.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter