Women in Numismatics meeting during 2014 ANA World's Fair of Money

Women in Numismatics will be holding its general membership meeting during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., on Friday, Aug. 8.



The meeting will be held in room 41 of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, where the World’s Fair of Money is taking place, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.



WIN publicity chair Kathy Freeland will make a special presentation at the meeting about her newly published book, American Red Cross in World War II. The book Freeland co-authored with three other numismatists is her first.



Before Freeland’s presentation, a brief WIN business meeting will be held. Before the meeting, a social mixer will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Red Bar & Lounge at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont.



Those seeking more information about the general meeting and social mixer can email Charmy Harker at charmy@thepennylady.com.