Witter Coin U preparing for 2024 sessions in July

Industry experts make up a “dream team” of instructors at the Witter Coin U with five days of classroom teaching, all at no charge to the students.

For the past three years, dozens of young numismatists from around the world have benefited from Witter Coin U in San Francisco. This year, 40 more eligible persons between the ages of 14 and 20 will make up the class of 2024 when the session is held July 20 through 28.

Seth Chandler of Witter Coin understands that the enthusiasm of young numismatists hold many of the keys to the future of the hobby and business of numismatics. His own experience prior to becoming a professional mirrors much of what many others face today. Enthusiasm needs guidance and direction, and Chandler’s program has set a plan in motion.

Each year, a group of attendees is selected from applicants who meet certain requirements. The application process consists of a video produced by the applicant that expresses why the applicant feels he or she should be chosen to attend. The video is accompanied by a short essay that supports the assertions made in the video. “We want to see what comes out of their hearts,” said Chandler. The material is reviewed. Once an applicant is chosen, that applicant is notified by Chandler himself via social media to capture the applicant’s reaction to the news.

Witter Coin U pays all expenses for the attendees, including the parent or guardian of those who are under the age of 18. All meals, lodging, materials and expenses related to activities are covered by the Witter Coin Scholarship Fund.

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The Witter Coin University undertaking relies solely on donations and has exceeded a cost of well over $4,000 per student, and costs continue to rise as expenses rise. Donations are always welcomed and appreciated. Information on donating can be found on the Witter Coin University web page (wittercoinu.com), which is also the place to find more information about the upcoming session.

For a young numismatist, a chance to participate is an impactful experience. For many, the trip to California alone is a life-changing phenomenon, but there’s so much more.

“We provide the experience that many of these students couldn’t afford on their own. They’re all compassionate about numismatics,” stated Chandler. “They get the chance to be around 40 kids who have a similar interest. A lot of the kids are shy, and this gives them a type of sanctuary where they can be themselves and they can do what they like to do. Many of them don’t have friends or peers who are coin collectors, and this gives them a chance to be around others like them.”

At the heart of the program is quality information and experience. “We can’t do this without all of the instructors who give so much to the program,” added Chandler. Each year, a “dream team” of knowledgeable instructors share knowledge and experience to help students get a better understanding of the real world of numismatics.

This year’s schedule includes a special first-day activity that was revealed by Chandler in a video on the website. “We’re going to mix it up this year. We’re going to gold country. We’re going to Coloma, where gold was first discovered by James Marshall in 1848.” Chandler said that about a third of the great gold coins made came from the gold in that area. He noted fourth-grade classes from the region make field trips to the area each year, and the area plays host to over 85,000 students.

After the first-day field trip, students settle into learning with five days of courses in grading, authentication, research, pricing and business knowledge during the day and social activity at night. This year’s schedule includes a graduation dinner on Friday night and a coin show by the students on Saturday morning.

To supplement the donations, fundraising efforts are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead. These events will include auctions of donated coins contained in major third-party grading service slabs, with all proceeds earmarked for the Witter Coin Scholarship Fund.

“Our goal is to inspire the kids who will inspire other kids,” Chandler added.

Imagine students going back to school in the fall of 2024 and being asked the typical “what did you do this summer?” Just how cool is it going to be to say, “I went to San Francisco for a week, what did you do?”

The chance to participate in Witter Coin U is a limited-time opportunity. Interested parties can get more information at wittercoinu.com to apply and donate.

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