Witter Coin set to make debut on eBay Live

Witter Coin will be debuting on eBay Live on November 14 with a special 10-hour livestream starting at 2 PM PST.

Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin, has long recognized the growth of livestream shopping in the United States, especially when it comes to hobbies like coin collecting. Seth is one of the most popular livestreamers in the country for coins and bullion. He prides himself on their highly rated live-buyer experience for online shopping.

"I'm very excited to join eBay Live. I've spent the last 6 months communicating with the team at eBay and I'm very impressed with the improvements they have made, and continue to make to their platform,” says Chandler. “As someone who has streamed for over 2,000 hours, I'm going all in on showing the numismatic world on eBay Live why we are America's Coin shop. Not only does Witter Coin have an amazing selection of coins for all types of collectors, we are also very dedicated to coin education." Last year, Witter Coin sold tens of millions of dollars worth of coins via livestreaming.

During their special 10-hour livestream, the Witter Coin livestreaming team will be auctioning over 5 million dollars worth of U.S. coins, world coins, ancient coins, paper money, gold nuggets, and gold & silver bullion.

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The monster coin of the debut show is an extremely rare 1849 Mormon $10 gold coin. It is one of 10 known, and this example is the finest. Other highlights include a $10,000 note and a $5,000 note from 1934.

During the livestream, Chandler will also offer educational insights on the coin industry. He dedicates himself to teaching his audience how to buy coins the right way, how to avoid counterfeits, how to grade coins, what coins are undervalued, coin collecting themes, and how to get the most out of the hobby. He will also be taking questions from the chat.