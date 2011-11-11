Winter coin show to debut in Hong Kong

Organizers are preparing for what they hope will be the first of many annual winter coin shows in Hong Kong.

The inaugural Hong Kong Invitational Numismatic Convention, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 3, is being organized by Champion Hong Kong Auctions, a division of iAsure.

The auction firm has scheduled three separate auctions in conjunction with the show, which will also feature a book release party, a bourse, exhibits of Chinese coins and expert discussion forums, among other events.

The debut of the second volume of Top Chinese Coins, a project edited by Michael Chou, CEO of iAsure, Ron Guth and Bruce Smith, is slated for a book release party scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

The marquee events, aside from the auctions, are the exhibit of Chinese coins and a modern Chinese coin forum, both scheduled for Dec. 3.

Chou said the exhibit will bring together two of the major modern Chinese rarities, Proof 1992 Compass and Seismograph kilogram .999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coins, both numbered 08 from a mintage of 10 pieces.

The exhibit will be the first time that these two gold Proof coins will appear together, Chou said.

Other rarities on exhibit include about 60 coins from the W&B Collection of struck Chinese coins, which Chou said are among the rarest or finest known for their type.

Another featured collection in the exhibit is the Ultima Collection of struck Chinese gold coins, which includes more than 20 coins, highlighted by the finest known piece among three that exist of the 1916 Flying Dragon gold 10-yuan coin of Yuan Shi Kai signed by L. Giorgi. Cataloged as Kann 663 by Eduard Kann in Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Coins (Gold, Silver, Nickel & Aluminum) and formerly owned by Kann, the example is graded Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Other exhibition highlights include parts of the King Lim Chen Collection of modern Chinese coins and items once part of the Arthur Braddan Coole Collection of Chinese bank notes, printing plates, ancient coins and coin molds.

The exhibition is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3, and the auctions appear to feature coins from all of the exhibitors cited.

Also for the convention, Chou is organizing a forum to bring together experts, museum officials and collectors to discuss modern Chinese coins, a market segment that has been blistering in the past few years. The forum is scheduled for 1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.

Chou organized a similar forum for a different, earlier convention.

Champion auction No. 16 is scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The auction is scheduled to feature bank notes, ancient Chinese coins and struck coins from the Chinese Empire period on Nov. 30, with struck coins of the Chinese Republic and international coins offered on Dec. 1. The third modern Chinese coin auction, offering material from 1979 to the present, is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Show hours vary by day. Dealer setup is available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 with public bourse hours of 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dealer setup on Dec. 3 runs from 9 to 10 a.m., with public bourse hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The show is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Admission is free but attendees are required to register with the organizers before the show.

For more details, email organizers at championghka@gmail.com or iasure100@gmail.com, or visit its website at www.cghka.com/english.

Telephone the firm’s Hong Kong office at (011) 852-36221080, its Shanghai office at (011) 86-21-62993235 or its Taiwan office at 886-2-25551761. ¦