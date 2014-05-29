Winners of ANA Member Volunteer Challenge announced

This beautifully toned 1969-D Kennedy half dollar, certified NGC MS-67?, is one of the finest examples of an issue that is scarce in high grade.

The American Numismatic Association has announced the winners of its ANA Member Volunteer Challenge, which took place in conjunction with National Coin Week from April 20 to April 26 and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy half dollar. The week-long celebration also honored President John F. Kennedy's famous call to civic and community service: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”



ANA member Charles Corrado won the grand prize, a Proof 2014-W American Eagle quarter-ounce gold coin, for documenting his efforts volunteering with the Arizona-based environmental organization Friends of the San Pedro River.



Second prize, a Proof 2014-P Civil Rights Act of 1964 silver dollar and 2014-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set, was awarded to Jenna Van Valen for her volunteer work at St. Mary's Home for Boys in Oregon.



Ernest DiMeglio won third prize, a Proof 1996-S National Community Service silver dollar and 2014-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set, for his efforts in helping visually impaired veterans at a Veteran Affairs clinic in New Jersey.



Entries for the Member Volunteer Challenge can be seen on the ANA's blog, The Exchange.



The Glendale Coin Club is the grand prize winner in the annual National Coin Week Club Trivia Challenge. The club received a 1981 Willa Cather American Arts Commemorative Series half-ounce gold medal.



Second prize in the trivia challenge, a Proof 2014-P Civil Rights Act of 1964 silver dollar and 50 ANA Club Bucks, went to the Niagara Frontier Coin Club; and third prize, a 1996 National Community Service Proof silver dollar and 25 ANA Club Bucks, went to the Central Arkansas Coin Club.



A total of nine clubs earned a perfect score and prizes for the challenge; other perfect scores included the Colorado Springs Coin Club, the Eagle Rock Numismatic Society (Idaho), the Madison County (Alabama) Coin Club, the Milwaukee Numismatic Society, the Nashua Coin Club (New Hampshire) and the Tucson Coin Club.

More than 90 ANA member clubs from across the United States and Canada celebrated National Coin Week by setting up exhibits and open houses, and distributing educational and promotional materials about the hobby. The Reno Coin Club welcomed almost 300 people to an open house April 25 to celebrate National Coin Week, the club's 30th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of the state of Nevada. The Monroe Coin Club (Michigan), hometown of ANA founder Dr. George Heath, presented school programs to first- and third-graders. Minnesota's Northwest Coin Club created an impressive paper money display and educated visitors all week at a public library.